Putnam Investments LLC Has $7.19 Million Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in CRH by 6.8% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $51.79 on Thursday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Further Reading

