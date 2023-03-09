Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. TD Securities lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Antero Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

