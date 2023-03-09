Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 32.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
NYSE AR opened at $25.14 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.