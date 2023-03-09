Putnam Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Alamos Gold worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,450,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 46.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,564,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 817,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 89.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 743,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

