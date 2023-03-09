Putnam Investments LLC Sells 144,479 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,479 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.64 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.83 and a 200-day moving average of $155.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

