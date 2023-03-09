Putnam Investments LLC Has $7.56 Million Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of NCR worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NCR by 103.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 156.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 940,767 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 559.5% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 852,707 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 99.2% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,279,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 100.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,657,000 after purchasing an additional 591,126 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.