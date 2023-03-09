Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,348 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

