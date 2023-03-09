Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.0% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 7.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.