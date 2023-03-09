Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $310.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ferrari traded as high as $274.08 and last traded at $271.02, with a volume of 97336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $270.36.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

