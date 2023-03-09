Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

