Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

ZBRA opened at $307.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $440.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.71.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.