Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 202,816 Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 202,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,437,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.