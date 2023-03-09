Putnam Investments LLC Sells 15,065 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Novanta worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novanta Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $149.81 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.57 million. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.