Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAR opened at $221.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.89.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares in the company, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total value of $772,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,337 shares of company stock worth $9,487,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

