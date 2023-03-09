Putnam Investments LLC Sells 10,075 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.33. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

