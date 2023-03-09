Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 165,205 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 2.59% of Chuy’s worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 622.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $649.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.73.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

