Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. cut its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,610 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $65,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,568.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $65,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,568.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,184 shares of company stock worth $3,797,674 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

