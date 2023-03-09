Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,913 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Performance Food Group worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $28,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,659,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,470 shares of company stock worth $146,166. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.