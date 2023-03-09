Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 67.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.94. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.