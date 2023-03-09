Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $11,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.4 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.08.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

