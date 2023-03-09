Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 81,352 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $116.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

