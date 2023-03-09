Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 96,707 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sprout Social worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $28,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,641 shares of company stock worth $3,518,244. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.