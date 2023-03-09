Putnam Investments LLC Has $8.90 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of HealthEquity worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $50,183,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 236.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,954,000 after acquiring an additional 271,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $66.96 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average of $65.37.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

