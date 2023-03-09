Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Boosts Holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,980 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 1.04% of Semper Paratus Acquisition worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,905 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 663,415 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LGST stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

