Putnam Investments LLC Buys 3,386 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at $806,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $2,785,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point cut Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

NYSE SI opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $162.65.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

