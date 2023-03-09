Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $194.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $234,223.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,998.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,678 shares of company stock worth $12,616,643 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.