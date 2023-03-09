Putnam Investments LLC Invests $7.85 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Leidos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Shares of LDOS opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $99.42.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Leidos Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.