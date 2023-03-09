Putnam Investments LLC Has $10.12 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,882 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of SM Energy worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,657 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 230,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE SM opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. SM Energy has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

