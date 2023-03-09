Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $9,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Axonics news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 36,015 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 189,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

AXNX opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. Axonics’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

