2,414 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,655,901.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $229.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day moving average is $233.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $281.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

