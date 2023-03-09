Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

