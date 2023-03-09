Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $50,712,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after buying an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 572.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 73.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 707,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 299,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

