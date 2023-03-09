Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,671,000 after buying an additional 501,765 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 595.3% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after buying an additional 251,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $65.00 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,423 shares in the company, valued at $742,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,915,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

