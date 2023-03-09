Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,947 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,947 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

