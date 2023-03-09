Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $453,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,546 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $68,785,000 after purchasing an additional 246,393 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $305.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

