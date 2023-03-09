Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 16,131 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

