Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 40.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $338.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $357.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

