Pearl River Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

NYSE TNET opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

