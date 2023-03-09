Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Shares of EXR opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.60%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

