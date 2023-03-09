Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Capri Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.