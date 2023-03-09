Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $253.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.57. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

