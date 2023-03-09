Pearl River Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,533.06 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,543.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,542.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

