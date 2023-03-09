Pearl River Capital LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Rollins by 72.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.44 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

