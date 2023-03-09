Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 3,409 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in XPO by 72.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in XPO during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of XPO opened at $35.30 on Thursday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

