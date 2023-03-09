Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 4,166 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

IRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

