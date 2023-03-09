Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis Price Performance

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,870 shares of company stock worth $3,496,567 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.