Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,371 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Vontier by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in Vontier by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,731,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,647,000 after buying an additional 747,200 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,758,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Vontier by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 73,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of VNT opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

