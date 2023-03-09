CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,420,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
CVR Energy Price Performance
CVR Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.
CVR Energy Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Featured Stories
