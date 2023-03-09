Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08, RTT News reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 21.8 %
Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
