Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells $25,854.40 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $112.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.76, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after buying an additional 96,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

