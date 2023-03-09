Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Sells $29,807.40 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Allbirds Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of BIRD stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BIRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
