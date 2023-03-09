Insider Selling: Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) CFO Sells $29,807.40 in Stock

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,188 shares in the company, valued at $911,390.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allbirds Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Allbirds Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Allbirds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

